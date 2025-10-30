New York Ranked Among the Spookiest States in the U.S.
A new study has New York cracking the top 15 list of spookiest states in America.
75% of Americans are planning to celebrate Halloween this year. With three-quarters of the country getting into the spooky spirit, a new study ranks the top 15 spookiest states for Halloween. The team at Hard Rock Bet conducted the study looking at four frightening factors: Haunted locations, ghost towns, UFO sightings, and average haunted house rating.
New York has been named the #15 spookiest state in America! Here's why:
- The Empire State boasts 91 haunted locations, making it a daring destination for thrill-seekers.
- Haunted houses across the state have been rated 8.4/10 on average, ensuring plenty of thrills this Halloween.
- New Yorkers have witnessed 1778 UFOs in their skies.
- New York is home to a haunting 12 ghost towns, showing that the state's eerie history runs deep.
The Spookiest States in the U.S.
It’s spooky season, and America is preparing itself for costumed celebrations, monster mayhem and trick-or-treating. But this got us thinking: What are the spookiest states in the US?
To answer this question, the team at Hard Rock Bet conducted a new study looking at four frightening factors: Haunted locations, ghost towns, UFO sightings, and average haunted house rating.
So if you want to be seriously spooked this October, these are the states to visit:
|Rank
|State
|Number of Haunted Locations
|Number of Ghost Towns
|Number of UFO Sightings
|Avg. Haunted House Rating
|Spooky Score (out of 100)
|1
|California
|136
|273
|16969
|8.42
|78.98
|2
|Texas
|120
|550
|6592
|9.63
|76.82
|3
|Florida
|120
|264
|8757
|8.47
|64.01
|4
|Ohio
|171
|66
|4680
|8.46
|56.46
|5
|Pennsylvania
|100
|163
|5314
|8.3
|50.79
|6
|Illinois
|130
|82
|1447
|8.86
|47.25
|7
|Michigan
|93
|132
|3854
|8.2
|45.9
|8
|Indiana
|109
|51
|4458
|8.17
|45.42
|9
|Washington
|40
|136
|7539
|7.44
|41.69
|10
|Kansas
|37
|279
|1271
|8.3
|40.6
|11
|Kentucky
|104
|17
|1802
|8.4
|39.74
|12
|Colorado
|39
|149
|3503
|8.58
|39.04
|13
|Georgia
|58
|94
|2901
|8.62
|38.59
|14
|Wisconsin
|69
|147
|957
|8.07
|38.31
|15
|New York
|91
|12
|1778
|8.4
|37.53
California tops the table, as the spookiest state in America. The Golden State clearly has no shortage of ghouls, boasting 136 haunted locations, the second most of any state in the study. But the frights don’t stop there: California also takes the crown for UFO sightings, with a staggering 16,969. With a spooky score of 78.98, the Golden State shines bright as the ultimate haunt for ghosts, ghouls, and grisly scares.
Taking the #2 spot is Texas, coming in hot (and haunted) with an overall score of 76.82. The Lone Star State lays claim to more ghost towns than anywhere else in America, a spine-chilling 550 in total. And with the highest average haunted house rating in the country (an almost perfect 9.63), it’s clear Texans know how to serve up some five-star fright.
Rounding out the top three is Florida, with a score of 64.01. While the state is famous for its sunshine, it’s no stranger to chills and thrills. Florida boasts 120 haunted locations tucked away in its humid corners, like the eerie May-Stringer House in Brooksville. And with 8,757 UFO sightings, it's clear that Florida's shadows hold more than just alligators lurking beneath the surface.
