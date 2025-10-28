New York Ranks Among Safest States for Halloween Driving
New York made the top 5 for safest states for Halloween travel.
The research team at personal injury law firm Andrew Pickett Law analyzed the Department of Transportation’s Fatality and Injury Reporting System Tool (FIRST) data on fatal crashes for Halloween over a decade (2013 to 2023) to identify the US states with the highest number of deaths per capita.
Key Findings:
- New York ranks as the 4th safest state for Halloween driving, with only 1.48 deaths in car crashes per one million residents.
- New York's safety record is 61.72% better than the U.S. average of 3.88 fatalities per one million residents.
- Five of the top 10 safest states are in the Northeast corridor: Vermont (1st), Massachusetts (3rd), New York (4th), New Jersey (6th), and Delaware (7th).
Separate data from CIT Bank and Harris Poll, 79% of U.S. adults and 93% of households with children plan to celebrate Halloween in 2025. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 2019 to 2023, 198 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes in the US, with 176 people killed in crashes that involved a drunk driver, on Halloween night.
States with the Least Fatal Halloween Car Crashes
|Rank
|State
|Fatal Crashes
(per 1 million residents)
|% Below from U.S. Average
|1
|Vermont
|0.00
|100%
|2
|Hawaii
|0.69
|80.74%
|3
|New York
|1.39
|61.15%
|4
|New Jersey
|1.40
|60.77%
|5
|Massachusetts
|1.42
|60.14%
|6
|Illinois
|1.72
|51.87%
|7
|Delaware
|2.02
|43.37%
|8
|Kansas
|2.04
|42.75%
|9
|Minnesota
|2.10
|41.06%
|10
|Washington
|2.47
|30.88%
States with the Most Fatal Halloween Car Crashes
|Rank
|State
|Fatal Crashes
(per 1 million residents)
|% Above from U.S. Average
|50
|Kentucky
|9.10
|134.57% higher
|49
|South Dakota
|9.02
|132.61% higher
|48
|Arkansas
|7.64
|96.9% higher
|47
|Mississippi
|7.09
|82.83% higher
|46
|Oklahoma
|7.07
|82.32% higher
|45
|South Carolina
|6.84
|76.29% higher
|44
|Alabama
|6.77
|74.47% higher
|43
|Nebraska
|6.63
|70.83% higher
|42
|Tennessee
|5.79
|49.22% higher
|41
|Georgia
|5.69
|46.79% higher
Andrew Pickett, personal injury lawyer and owner of Melbourne, Florida-based Andrew Pickett Law, commented:
"New York sets an impressive example as the 4th safest state in the nation and a key leader within the Northeast corridor for Halloween driving safety. Their strong safety record demonstrates what's possible when communities prioritize road safety and drivers exercise caution during high-risk periods.
At Andrew Pickett Law, we believe New York's achievement deserves recognition. It shows that with responsible driving habits, strong community awareness, and regional commitment to safety, Halloween can be both fun and safe for everyone."
