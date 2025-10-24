Celebrating Chucky, the Notorious Killer Doll Day in Hudson Valley

Chucky, The Notorious Killer Doll Day is this weekend.

Observed annually on Oct. 25, Chucky, The Notorious Killer Doll Day is a day for fans to celebrate the Child's Play star according to National Day Calendar.

Child's Play is an American horror slasher franchise created by Don Mancini. It follows Chucky, the notorious serial killer, who frequently escapes death by performing a voodoo ritual to transfer his soul into a "Good Guy" doll. The original Child's Play film was released in 1988 and spawned six sequels, a television series, a remake, comic books, a video game and merchandise. The first several films were box office successes earning over $182 million worldwide. The franchise has generated over $250 million from from sale sales of videos, DVD's and other merchandise.

In preparation for Chucky, The Notorious Killer Doll Day, we asked the Hudson Valley which Chucky related films in the Child's Play franchise were their favorite, and here are the top 3.

Hudson Valley's Top 3 Favorite Chucky Films

3. Bride of Chucky

With a cast that includes Jennifer Tilly and John Ritter, you can't go wrong with Bride of Chucky, the fourth installment in the Child's Play franchise. Unlike the first three films, Bride of Chucky was more satirical and campy, and the film more of a horror comedy (which continued with the sequel, 2004's Seed of Chucky) focusing on Chucky and his former lover and accomplice Tiffany, who's soul is also transferred into a doll. The film grossed over $50 million worldwide on a budget of $25 million.

2. Child's Play 2

Child's Play 2 is the direct sequel to Child's Play, and the second installment in the franchise set two years after the first film, The plot follows Chucky continuing his pursuit of Andy Barclay, who was placed in foster care, and transferring his soul into him after being resurrected. The film grossed over $35 million on a budget of $13 million and was followed by a sequel, Child's Play 3, 9 months later.

1. Child's Play

Most people always love the original, and that includes the Hudson Valley. The first Child's Play film takes the number 1 spot as everyone's favorite film in the franchise. The plot follows a widowed mother who gives a doll (Chucky) to her son, unaware that the doll is possessed by the soul of a serial killer. The film grossed more that $44 million against a production budget of $9 million.

People love pulling Chuck pranks regularly, and literally scaring the hell out of people. Just a search of YouTube will find all sorts of crazy videos. We don't recommend anyone trying these pranks on their own, but they're entertaining to watch. Happy Halloween!

How to Celebrate Chuck, the Notorious Killer Doll Day in the Hudson Valley

Kayla Rivera, formerly from the Hudson Valley (Poughkeepsie, NY area) now living in Wilkes Barre, PA is a big Chucky fan. She celebrated Chuck recently with a cool photo shoot.

Some other ways to celebrate this weekend include, testing your movie knowledge. While you're at it, watch the various Chucky movies. Invite friends to join you and get them hooked, too. Play Chucky trivia or visit a haunted house dressed as Chucky. Host a Chucky themed pumpkin carving contest or a costume contest. Give prizes to the guest who can name the most number of actors in each of the films.

Make your favorite movie-watching treats and turn into a party. Name the foods after the movies. Here are some suggestions:

Child's Play Popcorn

Bride of Chucky Wedding Cake

Pumpkin Spawn of Chucky Seeds

Curse of Chucky Chicken Wings

Cult of Chucky Dipping Sauces

Be sure to use #ChuckyTheNotoriousKillerDollDay to post on social media.

