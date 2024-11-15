Unfortunately, this is not always a season for giving for some. As the holidays once again approach, we are reminded that cases of retail theft go way up this time of year.

According to the National Crime Victimization Survey, robbery and larceny increase by approximately 20% every December. A number of reasons can be attributed to this, such as - more distracted store staff, higher volumes of people entering the stores, and also the fact that heavier bulkier winter clothing can make it easier to hide stolen merchandise, according to a post by RFT Global.

Officials report that they recently made an arrest involving a suspect you they say stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from one of the country's largest hardware chains.

Suspect Allegedly Stole Thousands From Several Lowe's Stores Across New York State

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 13, State Police arrested a 65-year-old Lake George man, for 4th degree grand larceny and nine counts of petit larceny.

Officials say that on November 5, troopers were contacted by a Lowe’s in Wilton, reporting multiple larcenies at multiple store locations.

The investigation determined the suspect reportedly stole items from Lowe’s stores located in Colonie, Halfmoon, Queensbury, and Wilton, on numerous occasions from August 2024 until October 2024. The suspect's actions allegedly resulted in the theft of merchandise valued at more than $5,000 collectively, according to police records.

The suspect was arrested in Lake George, and transported for processing. He was then arraigned at town court, where he was remanded to a county correctional facility without bail.