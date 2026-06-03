A New Jersey man is facing serious charges after police say he traveled to the Hudson Valley to engage in sexual activities with a minor.

Monday, June 1, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Rhinebeck was notified of a possible sex offense involving a juvenile at a home in Red Hook.

An investigation determined that Joseph D. Hand, 20, of West Milford, New Jersey, had sexual contact with a 15-year-old female after the two met on Snapchat.

Hand was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors:

Sexual Misconduct and

Endangering the Welfare of a Child,

Hand was arraigned and released under the supervision of probation.

A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

The New York State Police thanked the Town of Red Hook Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.

FBI Child Predator Sting

Hand's arrest comes on the heels of an FBI operation that targeted suspected child predators.

Five men were arrested across Dutchess County, in a joint investigation by the New York State Police, local officers in Fishkill.

Police say that all five men tried to "arrange sexual encounters" with the people they believed to be underage. All were charged with attempted rape and more.

Read More: 5 Alleged Child Predators Arrested After Hudson Valley, NY Sting | https://hudsonvalleypost.com/child-predator-sting-update-fishkill/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral