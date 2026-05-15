A 23-year-old from Yonkers is facing more than a dozen charges accusing him of stalking, harassing and assaulting several exes.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced May 14, that Jaden Ross, 23, of Yonkers, was charged in a 17-count indictment:

Felony First-Degree Burglary;

Burglary in the Second Degree (C felony, 3 counts)

Criminal of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing of Blood Circulation (A misdemeanor, 1 count)

Petit Larceny (A misdemeanor, 1 count)

Stalking in the Third Degree (A misdemeanor, 3 counts)

Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree (A misdemeanor, 1 count)

Assault in the Third Degree (A misdemeanor, 3 counts)

Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree (A misdemeanor, 1 count)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A misdemeanor, 1 count)

Resisting Arrest (A misdemeanor, 1 count)

Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (A misdemeanor, 1 count)

2025 Spree of Stalking, Burglary, and Assault

According to the 17-count indictment against Ross, over a span of several months in 2025, he assaulted two of his ex girlfriends, and reportedly repeatedly terrorized them breaking into their homes.

First, in August 2025, he "accosted a former intimate partner, 'Victim 1 inside the stairwell of her cousin's apartment building."

"Victim 1" reportedly told Ross she didn't want to be in a relationship with him because he had hurt another woman that same day. He is then accused of "placing his hands around Victim 1's throat, applying pressure until she fell to the ground." Ross then reportedly grabbed her iPhone and ran.

According to the indictment, in November 2025, Ross approached another ex partner, "Victim 2" inside her apartment building's hallway.

He started a verbal argument with Victim 2 "whereupon he pulled her hair and struck her multiple times with a closed fist," the felony complaint alleges, before again fleeing the scene.

This time though, the court documents state, he returned to the apartment and cut the screen of her bedroom window. After forcing his way inside, Ross reportedly punched her with a closed fist.

Later that same month, he allegedly called and sent harassing messages threatening her life to that same Victim.

The following month, in December 2025, Ross again opened "Victim 2's" bedroom window after climbing the building's fire escape, according to a felony complaint. He reportedly refused to leave, and asked,

"Do you see how easy it is to get into your apartment?" and threatening to hit her, according to the complaint. Victim 2's son was also present during this incident.

“The serial nature of the defendant's alleged predation is deeply disturbing and is reflected in the breadth of Tuesday's 17-count indictment," DA Cacace said. "My office will continue to advocate for each of the defendant's victims throughout the course of this prosecution and beyond, as we do for all survivors of domestic abuse in this county. With these extremely serious charges, we will seek to ensure this defendant's alleged spree of domestic violence is finally put to an end.”

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and bail was set in the amount of $30,000 cash/$100,000 bond/$200,000 partially secured bond. Temporary orders of protection were issued on behalf of both victims.