Horribly Drawn Inspection Leads to Arrest of New York State Man

Police say a New York state man tried to trick officials by drawing his own state inspection sticker for his vehicle. One of the big problems with this fake sticker is that a 3rd grader probably could have done a better job.

Now, troopers say the 30-year-old man is facing a felony charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument. If he was going to try to get around the system, you'd think he would have put a little more effort into it.

You Have to Be Kidding

The Times Union says the man was pulled over for an unspecified reason early Tuesday morning when troopers quickly spotted the nearly incomprehensible mess he had strewn together for this alleged forged sticker. From its appearance, the fake inspection looks like it was drawn up with Magic Marker on a Post-it note. The writing is so poorly scribbled onto the note paper that it either looks like he ran out of space and/or misspelled some words entirely.

The Johnstown man also rewrote the year "2023" over a previous attempt, with multiple scribbled lines drawn out around the box. A press release from NY State Police says that he had not had a valid inspection since February 2021.

See the handmade sticker HERE.

NY Man Arrested For Drunk Driving on Tractor

Pull over that tractor! Some people might think it's okay to get behind the wheel if you've had quite a few as long as it's not a car or truck. A 42-year-old New York state man quickly found out that was not the case after he was busted for driving his 1982 Hesston tractor while plastered, according to officials. And by plastered, we're talking about nearly four times the legal limit, according to police.

The NY Post says the Peterson, NY man was witnessed by police swerving down the road on his tractor on July 5. Police pulled the man over and administered field sobriety tests, which he failed, according to a press release.

Police say his blood alcohol level was .31%, which is nearly quadruple the state's .08% legal limit. He has now been charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, according to the police release. One could say, he was definitely plowed.