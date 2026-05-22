A 28-year-old former NYPD officer admitted he stole over $100,000 from Wells Fargo bankers while he was employed there.

Yeison Rodriguez Acosta, 28, was accused of spending stolen funds on BMW payments, a trip to Aruba and a glute-building workout program called ‘Booty By Jacks’

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced this week that the former New York City Police Department Officer pleaded guilty in connection with his scheme to defraud Wells Fargo clients using information gleaned from his employment at the bank's Rye Brook branch.

“This guilty plea from Mr. Rodriguez Acosta is a testament to the fact that, under my administration, no one is above the law," DA Cacace said. "The defendant not only violated his oath to uphold the law, but he took advantage of his access to confidential information to betray members of our Westchester community. Whenever someone is scammed or defrauded in Westchester County, my office will seek swift redress. In this case, we will aggressively seek to ensure that every penny stolen through the defendant's criminal scheme is returned to all of his victims.”

Rodriguez Acosta, 28, of Manhattan, pleaded guilty Monday to Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D felony, Identity Theft in the First Degree, a class D felony, and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, a class E felony.

According to the District Attorney, on various dates between May 2024 and June 2025, Rodriguez Acosta used banking information he had gleaned while employed as a branch operations coordinator for a Wells Fargo branch in Rye Brook (r from March 2024 to September 2024) to steal $113,735.80 from 26 customer accounts.

These thefts reportedly continued after Rodriguez Acosta entered the NYPD’s Police Academy in October 2024 and following his graduation in May 2025, when he was assigned to the 48th Precinct for field training.

The felony complaint state, that he used these funds to pay for his own and/or others’ credit card bills; to make payments for a BMW vehicle; to purchase a subscription to “Booty By Jacks,” which, according to its website, describes itself as “the world’s best glute building program;” to pay for a trip to Aruba; to pay for an Airbnb; to pay for meals at various restaurants; and to pay for GEICO insurance, among other transactions.

DA Cacace commends the City of Rye Police Department for its investigatory work on this case.

He will be sentence on Sept. 14. Rodriguez Acosta is no longer employed by the NYPD.

Any additional information or updates to this incident should be emailed to Jana.DeCamilla@townsquaremedia.com