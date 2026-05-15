A mother is behind bars after police say she stabbed her daughter in Wallkill Thursday night.

The Wallkill Police Department was contacted at 8:18 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, by the Port Jervis Police about a 42-year-old woman at the Bon Secours Community Hospital who had been stabbed in the right side of her chest.

The Wallkill Police then began investigating and reportedly found out the victim was stabbed at 385 East Main Street in the Town of Wallkill.

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Police ultimately arrested the victim's mother, Gaia E. Frising, 65, also a Town of Wallkill resident.

She was charged with:

Assault in the Second Degree;

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

Frising was arraigned in the Middletown City Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail, $10,000 secured bond, or $10,000 partially secured bond.