This will probably land him on the naughty list this year.

Officials say a New York state man was arrested after starting a fire inside a church. Sources say the man was later arrested and charged with arson. While some religious practices recognize burning of Christmas trees as part of tradition each year, we're not exactly sure what prompted this man to light up.

New York State Man Allegedly Burns Wreath

WKTV says a 23-year-old suspect from Rome, NY allegedly set a wreath on fire inside a church. The Rome Police Department and the Rome Fire Department said they arrived to the church the afternoon of December 11, and found the fire burning on the top floor of the building. WKTV says the wreath was resting on a card table and had been set ablaze inside the First United Methodist Church.

While investigating the fire, police were dispatched to a separate call for a trespass complaint. It was there where they found the male suspect, who also fit the description of the suspected wreath burner. Police arrested this Scrooge and charged him with arson.

What's Your Least Favorite Xmas Song?

We're pretty much bombarded from early November until the end of the year with a non stop wall of Christmas sound. Sometimes it's just a bit too much.

The past two years gave some a "pass" of sorts when it came to early decorating and overall holiday cheer. Many were working from home, while the COVID restrictions kept many aspects of everyday life contained. They weren't always the best of times, so many decided to go full Christmas as soon as they could.

Worst Christmas/Holiday Songs?

We give you the 15 worst Christmas songs of all time, according to Buzzfeed. At least one of these songs is going to cause you to snap. Of course, these online lists are so subjective. The list here appears to be some of the more recent Christmas hits (or misses).

How about some of the all time worst classics that you hear every year? After all, they pretty much wheel Mariah Carey out from wherever she's hiding by late November every year, and start playing that god damn All I Want for Xmas song every other hour.

Paul McCartney's Wonderful Christmastime is another droning dud that feels like it's never going to end. Funny how the very same man who once wrote classics like Helter Skelter, Yesterday, Let It Be, and Hey Jude gave us this?

But then there's some songs that draw heat that are either too silly or harmless to really take that seriously. Grandma Got Ran over By A Reindeer? I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa? Alvin and the Chipmunks? Then, you have an apparent lack of appreciation for non English speaking cultures trying to celebrate Christmas. Feliz Navidad? Trust us, we've heard worse.

What's you pick for worst of all time?