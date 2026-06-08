Police in Ulster County responded to an alarming call Sunday that led to murder charges for a 15-year-old.

Just after 1 p.m., Sunday, June 7, the Saugerties Police Department received information of a possible homicide in the hamlet of West Camp.

John St & Irving Place Saugerties/ Google Maps; Ulster County Sheriff John St & Irving Place Saugerties/ Google Maps; Ulster County Sheriff loading...

A Google Map provided with the news release from police, shows the intersection of John Street and Irving Place as the location for the crime.

The Saugerties Police began an investigation with the assistance of the New York State Police, the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, and the Ulster County Child Advocacy Center.

A 15-year-old boy from Saugerties was arrested as a result and charged with Second-Degree Murder.

According to police, the victim is an adult female, but any additional details are being withheld while the investigation continues.

The teen was processed and arraigned at the Town of Saugerties Justice Court (Youth Part of the Superior Court) and remanded to a secure facility without bail, pending a future appearance in Ulster County Youth Part Court.

Police say additional charges are expected.

New York's Raise the Age Law

New York's Raise the Age law, enacted in 2017, raised the state's age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18. The change means most 16- and 17-year-olds accused of crimes are no longer automatically prosecuted as adults, with many cases instead handled in Family Court or specialized youth courts focused on rehabilitation. Serious violent felony cases can still be prosecuted in the criminal court system.