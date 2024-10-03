Do you ever wonder if those dollars in your wallet are actually real? According to the United States Department of Treasury, there is an estimated $70 million in counterfeit bills currently in circulation around the country. Police in New York state say a suspect used fake money at two fast food locations, as well as at another local business back in June.

The penalties for using counterfeit bills can be quite steep. Criminal possession of forgery devices can carry a sentence of up to seven years in prison and a fine of at least five thousand dollars, according to Tilem & Associates, P.C.

New York State Man Allegedly Used Counterfeit Money at Dunkin' Donuts

New York State Police said in a press release that on September, State Police arrested a 29-year-old man from Albany.

The arrest stems from three incidents starting back on June 26, as troopers say they responded that day to a business in Clifton Park that reported that a customer had paid for a service with counterfeit U.S. currency earlier in the day.

The man had allegedly paid for the service with fake money and received change, resulting in the theft of $100, says the report.

A little over two months later on September 6, troopers responded to the Dunkin' Donuts located in Clifton Park for the reports of receiving counterfeit currency earlier in the day. An investigation determined the same suspect allegedly ordered food and paid with fake money, resulting in the theft of $100, says State Police.

But later that very same day, the Dunkin' Donuts location in Halfmoon reported receiving counterfeit currency as well. The investigation determined that after making the purchase at the first Dunkin', the same man reportedly traveled to the second location and again ordered food, providing fake money as payment. His actions resulted in the theft of $100.

The suspect was later located by the East Greenbush Police Department and turned over to the State Police. He was transported and processed on all charges.

State Police say the suspect has been charged with for three counts of 1st degree possession of a forged instrument, and three counts of petit larceny.

