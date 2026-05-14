Police Swiftly Handle BB Gun Incident Near Liberty School
A Liberty Man was arrested Tuesday after reports of him pointing a handgun at houses outside a school.
The Liberty Police Department responded reports of a male pointing a handgun at houses.
Within minutes, officers said they located a man matching the description and used de-escalation techniques to safely arrest the man without incident.
Police said the handgun turned out to be an imitation, realistic-style BB gun. They also learned that the man David Castro, 20, of Liberty had pointed the gun at a person.
Though, it was reported at "no time were any students or staff in danger," because the man was on a residential street near the Liberty Elementary School, the school was briefly placed into a "lock out procedure" by the school resource officer.
Castro was charged with:
- Felony Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon;
- Misdemeanor Second-Degree Menacing
Castro was arraigned and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail, $60,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond.
The Village of Liberty Police Department thanks the public for promptly reporting suspicious activity.
"A quick call led to officers locating the subject and taking him into custody in less than two minutes. The department reminds residents that imitation firearms can easily be mistaken for real weapons, creating dangerous situations for both the public and law enforcement."