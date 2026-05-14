A Liberty Man was arrested Tuesday after reports of him pointing a handgun at houses outside a school.

The Liberty Police Department responded reports of a male pointing a handgun at houses. Within minutes, officers said they located a man matching the description and used de-escalation techniques to safely arrest the man without incident.

Police said the handgun turned out to be an imitation, realistic-style BB gun. They also learned that the man David Castro, 20, of Liberty had pointed the gun at a person.

BB gun in Liberty/Liberty Police Department Facebook BB gun in Liberty/Liberty Police Department Facebook loading...

Though, it was reported at "no time were any students or staff in danger," because the man was on a residential street near the Liberty Elementary School, the school was briefly placed into a "lock out procedure" by the school resource officer. Castro was charged with:

Felony Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon;

Misdemeanor Second-Degree Menacing

Castro was arraigned and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail, $60,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond.