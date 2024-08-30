New York and the Hudson Valley have certainly seen its share of wild weather this summer. From prolonged heatwaves, flash floods, to a new all-time record for the amount of tornadoes in one year. Even if your town was enjoying a pleasant summer evening, one county over could have been experiencing damaging thunderstorms almost at any given time.

The state also saw the remnants of two hurricanes move through the region, which brought even more torrential rainfall, widespread damage, and tornadoes.

Now, as we reach the unofficial end of summer, the threat for more severe weather persists. However, meteorologists say any further severe storms will depend on a few key factors. This could be the difference between getting some moderate rainfall, or more violent storms.

Labor Day Weekend Weather Could Bring Severe Storms and Then Fall-Like Weather

Hudson Valley Weather says that Friday will remain in the 70s, with off and on rain showers through the day. Scattered showers will remain through the night, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday will see an approaching cold front, but what we get out of it will determine on how much sunlight the area receives. Hudson Valley Weather says that the timing and the "amount of clearing skies and associated daytime heating ahead of it will determine how much of a risk of thunderstorms developing."

The more sun the area gets, the warmer and more humid it gets which causes the atmosphere to become much more unstable.

Hudson Valley Weather says that if the atmosphere becomes "supportive of convection", these storms may become strong to severe. However, if the front arrives late, or cloud cover is persistent, the area will just get some rain.

Sunday will bring yet another front, with warmer temperatures during the day climbing into the 80s. But behind this front, the first real taste of fall weather comes, as lows Monday morning will be in the 40s. Highs Labor Day will stay in the 70s, with breezy weather and lo humidity.

