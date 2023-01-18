New York and the Hudson Valley have endured their share of weather-related disasters through the years. From blizzards, to flash floods, to both Hurricanes Irene and Sandy, just to name a few. But have you ever wondered what part of the area is most vulnerable to natural disasters?

USA Today analyzed the numbers from 1990 to 2022 using the Federal Emergency Management Agency's data on major presidential disaster declarations. For an area to be declared a disaster,

See Also: What Are the Strongest Tornadoes to Ever Hit New York State?

FEMA says that it has to be apparent that a Presidential disaster declaration may be necessary to assist in the recovery of the impacted area, due to the extent of the disaster, or impact on individuals or facilities.

See USA Today's MAP HERE

loading...

Hudson Valley Natural Disasters Over the Past 32 Years

Using USA Today's analysis of FEMA's data from the past 32 years, you may want to aware of such disasters living in Ulster County. According to the data, they lead for disaster declarations in Hudson Valley counties.

USA Today's county by county map did not include blizzards or ice storms, which rounds out the totals.

Ulster County: 18 major disaster declarations (9 severe storms, 4 hurricane, 1 flood, 1 fire)

Sullivan County: 17 major disaster declarations (10 severe storms, 3 hurricane, 1 flood, 1 fire)

Orange County: 15 major disaster declarations (8 severe storms, 4 hurricane, 1 flood, 1 fire)

Westchester County: 14 major disaster declarations (6 severe storms, 5 hurricane, 1 flood, 1 fire)

Greene County: 14 major disaster declarations (7 severe storms, 3 hurricane, 1 flood, 1 fire)

Columbia County: 13 major disaster declarations (8 severe storms, 1 hurricane, 1 flood, 1 fire)

Rockland County: 12 major disaster declarations (5 hurricane, 4 severe storms, 1 flood, 1 fire)

Dutchess County: 11 major disaster declarations (4 severe storms, 3 hurricane, 1 flood, 1 fire)

Putnam County: 11 major disaster declarations (5 hurricane, 3 severe storms, 1 flood, 1 fire)

Purestock Purestock loading...

Here are Some of the Nation's Worst Weather Disasters

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.