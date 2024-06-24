Chance For More Severe Weather This Week in New York State

Many parts of New York state experienced severe weather this past weekend, which caused widespread damage to areas in the Hudson Valley, Southern Tier, Capital Region, and Western New York. There was even a confirmed EF-1 tornado in Central New York late Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday and Sunday's storms caused thousands of power outages, as well as wind damage, and localized flash flooding to areas across the state.

But while the oppressive heatwave which fueled the severe storms has finally broken, Monday's relief won't last very long. Hot and humid weather will make a return by midweek, and the chance for more severe thunderstorms could return, according to weather forecasts.

More Severe Weather On the Way?

Highs Wednesday will once again climb close to 90 degrees across most of the state, with high humidity and muggy dew points returning as well. This will bring the chance for thunderstorms by afternoon, says meteorologists.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has already issued a slight risk for severe weather two days in advance for the Hudson Valley and Catskills. Considering that is already a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather issued forty-eight hours out, there is chance that level could be upgraded by the time Wednesday arrives.

A marginal risk has been issued for the majority of the remainder of the state.