Police say they arrested a local man the morning of October 3, after they were called over reports of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on a major route. One of the vehicles involved in the crash had been reported stolen from a motel, according to officials. Police say the suspect who allegedly stole the vehicle was under the influence at the time.

Increased Law Enforcement Presence Across New York State

State and local law enforcement will increase patrols during holidays and long weekends. The New York State Police recently informed the public they will will step up efforts to combat speeding and impaired driving during the upcoming Columbus Day Weekend.

The Columbus Day Speed and Impaired Driving Enforcement Initiative aims to reduce the number of incidents caused by dangerous driving behaviors, according to officials.

Ulster County Man Arrested After Alleged Stolen Vehicle Crash, DWAI Drugs

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident with injuries on Route 28 in the town of Kingston October 3.

See Also: New York State Police Say Orange County Man Died in Crash On Route 17

State Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 gold Mercedes was reported stolen from the Budget 19 Motel on Route 28 in the town of Kingston was involved in a collision with a 2021 Ford.

While speaking with the operator of the Mercedes, later identified as a 26-year-old Kingston man, troopers said they determined that he was impaired, and he was subsequently arrested for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. He was later transported to Kingston Health Alliance Hospital via ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the other vehicle was not injured, says police.

The suspect is facing additional charges including resisting arrest, and multiple traffic tickets. The man is due back in court in mid October, says State Police.

See Also: Hudson Valley Man Allegedly Fleeing New York State Police Crashes Into House