New York State Police Say Orange County Man Died in Crash On Route 17

New York State Police Say Orange County Man Died in Crash On Route 17

New York State police are investigating a crash they say claimed the life of a Hudson Valley man. The crash occurred late Saturday evening on Route 17, according to State Police.

Crash Statistics 

Summer months mean more travelers take to the roads and highways across New York state. Statistics show that the number of crash related fatalities goes up during the summer months, with more drivers on the roads.

See Also: Police Investigate Fatal Tractor-Trailer Crash That Shut Down New York State Thruway

The National Safety Council says that n 2022, miles traveled was lowest in January and February and peaked in August. Not surprisingly, the number of traffic deaths was lowest from January through April, and highest from May through October, says the Safety Council. 

New York State Police Say Orange County Man Died in Crash On Route 17 

New York State Police said in a press release that a trooper responded to State Route 17 in the town of Wallkill westbound near Exit 122 for a report of a single vehicle crash. The incident occurred Saturday evening at approximately 7:50 PM, says officials.

State Police say upon arrival, the trooper observed a 2020 Chevrolet SUV crashed into the center median. The crash left the driver unconscious and entrapped in the vehicle.

Wallkill EMS and Mechanicstown Fire Department extricated the male driver from the vehicle, and he was transported to Garnet Medical Center in Wallkill where he was pronounced deceased.

Offcials say this investigation is ongoing.

Google Maps
loading...

New York State Police have identified the victim as 53-year-old Arthur Anderson from Middletown.

See Also: Tractor-Trailer Crashes Into Home in New York State After Driver Fell Asleep

25 "Must See" Places On Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip. Very Cool!

Everybody loves a piece of trivia. A bit of unusual history. A fun factoid. Well, there are volumes of these in Upstate New York and we will visit many of them in the near future.

This is a list of 25 historic sites, roadside oddities, and amazing places that you will not want to miss on your next Upstate New York road trip. I mean, the only place you can actually drive under the Erie Canal? Really? Yes,. And if you feel like you are being watched as you drive along Rt. 28 in the Catskills, well, you are being watched. And what about a grave high up in the Adirondacks where one of the most famous American pop singers who was born in the south is buried. You want more? How about an authentic Egyptian mummy on display? We have it. What about the most famous "little red caboose" in America? Yup, in a Central New York college city. And how about the world's largest chair? Sounds weird doesn't it? But we have it representing a city that once was the second largest furniture making city in America.

All of these and so much more. This is a fun list!

Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Filed Under: Hudson Valley, Mid-Hudson Valley, Middletown, New York, New York News, new york state, New york State News, Orange County, route 17, Walkill
Categories: Articles, News

More From WPDH-WPDA