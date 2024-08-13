New York State police are investigating a crash they say claimed the life of a Hudson Valley man. The crash occurred late Saturday evening on Route 17, according to State Police.

Crash Statistics

Summer months mean more travelers take to the roads and highways across New York state. Statistics show that the number of crash related fatalities goes up during the summer months, with more drivers on the roads.

The National Safety Council says that n 2022, miles traveled was lowest in January and February and peaked in August. Not surprisingly, the number of traffic deaths was lowest from January through April, and highest from May through October, says the Safety Council.

New York State Police Say Orange County Man Died in Crash On Route 17

New York State Police said in a press release that a trooper responded to State Route 17 in the town of Wallkill westbound near Exit 122 for a report of a single vehicle crash. The incident occurred Saturday evening at approximately 7:50 PM, says officials.

State Police say upon arrival, the trooper observed a 2020 Chevrolet SUV crashed into the center median. The crash left the driver unconscious and entrapped in the vehicle.

Wallkill EMS and Mechanicstown Fire Department extricated the male driver from the vehicle, and he was transported to Garnet Medical Center in Wallkill where he was pronounced deceased.

Offcials say this investigation is ongoing.

New York State Police have identified the victim as 53-year-old Arthur Anderson from Middletown.

