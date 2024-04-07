A New York state man, who officials say was fleeing authorities, crashed into a home causing injuries. Police say the crash occurred Saturday during the early morning hours, which left considerable damage to the home.

New York State police say an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Man Allegedly Crashed Car Into Home in Orange County

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers from the Montgomery barracks attempted to stop a 2018 Nissan Murano on Creek Run Road in the town of Newburgh for vehicle and traffic law violations.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

State Police say the vehicle failed to comply and fled. While attempting to elude the troopers, the operator of the vehicle, identified as a 21-year-old man from Newburgh lost control of the vehicle and struck a house at 1 Woodlawn Terrace in the town of Newburgh.

See Also: New York Man Gets Stuck Head-First in His Own Koi Pond

The crash caused significant damage to the home, says officials. An occupant of the home suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, reports State Police.

Police say the suspect was removed from the vehicle and transported to St Luke’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The suspect was treated and released into the custody of the New York State Police, where he was issued numerous vehicle and traffic law tickets and an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Newburgh Court in early May.

See Also: Suspect in Lower Hudson Valley Leads Police on Multiple Chases, Nearly Hits Officers

65 Dirty Banned License Plates In New York State While you can customize your license plate in New York State, you can not put anything you want on it. Here are 65 dirty plates that have been banned. Gallery Credit: Megan Carter/Canva

New York State Woman Allegedly Leads Police on Drunken Chase and Crashes in Pond

A somewhat similar incident happened in the same area in 2023.

The New York State Police said in a press release that a trooper observed a 2014 Cadillac traveling north on Route 9W in the Town of Newburgh late Friday.

See Also: Man in New York Charged With DWI While Driving to DWI Impact Meeting

State Police said the driver violated "numerous vehicle and traffic laws", and attempted to pull them over. The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old woman from the town of Newburgh, failed to comply and fled from the trooper initiating a pursuit, says the press release.

The pursuit traveled through the towns of Newburgh and into Ulster County through Marlborough. State Police say the chase eventually came to a watery end when the vehicle drove into a pond on Marchese Drive in the town of Marlborough.