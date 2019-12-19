School Bus Driver Allegedly Drove Kids Home From School Drunk
A school bus driver was arrested after police say he was operating his bus while under the influence of alcohol.
According to New York State Police from Troop K, Milliam J. Mendez was transporting children home from school on December 9 when his bus was stopped. After an investigation and a field sobriety test were taken it was determined that Mendez had a blood alcohol level of .22%, which is almost three times the legal limit.
Mendez was transporting children from the Somers Intermediate School to the Town of Somers. The bus driver was arrested for DWI, and aggravated DWI under Leandra's Law. If found guilty, the law makes it an automatic felony on the first offense to drive drunk with a person age 15 or younger inside the vehicle
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Hudson Valley Snow Closings & Delays
- This Restaurant's Tipping Policy Left Me Speechless
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie