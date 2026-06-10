Though information is still limited, new details are emerging in the Ulster County homicide investigation that led to murder charges against a 15-year-old Saugerties boy.

As previously reported by WPDH, the Saugerties Police Department received information about a possible homicide shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 7.

Investigators responded to John Shultz Road in the hamlet of West Camp, where they launched a homicide investigation with assistance from the New York State Police, the Ulster County District Attorney's Office, and the Ulster County Child Advocacy Center.

A 15-year-old boy from Saugerties was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He was arraigned in the Youth Part of Saugerties Town Court and reportedly since pleaded not guilty. He is currently remanded to a secure juvenile detention facility without bail.

Authorities have not publicly identified the victim, but neighbors speaking with News 12 say the woman lived nearby and was well known in the community for regularly walking and jogging along local roads.

According to News 12, the crime scene remains surrounded by police tape days after the incident. Neighbors described the property where the woman's body was allegedly discovered as a vacant home. The adult son of the last family to live there told the Media outlet that the property has been in foreclosure and unoccupied for about a year.

Several residents also shared their reactions to the homicide, describing the case as unsettling in what is typically considered a quiet area of Saugerties.

Authorities have not confirmed any relationship between the victim and the accused. Police have also not disclosed a motive or released information about how the victim died.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Saugerties Police Department.

The Saugerties Central School District acknowledged the case in a message to families, confirming that a student from the school community is involved. District officials said there is no threat to students or staff.

Investigators continue to release very few details as the case moves through the court system, but police have indicated that additional charges are expected.

Because the accused is 15 years old, the case is being handled under New York's Raise the Age law, which generally directs cases involving minors into specialized youth courts while still allowing serious violent felony charges to proceed through the criminal justice system.