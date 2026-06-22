9 Hudson Valley Towns Among Safest in New York State

A new ranking of the safest places in New York is dominated by the Hudson Valley, with nine towns making the top ten.

A report from SafeWise found that nine of the ten safest communities in New York State are located in the Hudson Valley, with towns stretching from Dutchess and Ulster counties all the way down to Westchester and Rockland. The rankings were based on FBI crime statistics, comparing rates of both violent and property crimes across New York communities.

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Dutchess and Ulster Towns Rank Among New York's Safest

Several local communities landed near the very top of the statewide rankings.

East Fishkill was ranked the fourth safest town in New York, while neighboring Hyde Park came in fifth. Saugerties also earned a spot in the top ten, ranking sixth overall.

The report highlighted some encouraging trends in those communities. Hyde Park was one of only four places in New York where property crime has declined for two straight years. Saugerties saw both violent crime and property crime decrease over that same period.

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Lower Hudson Valley Tops The Rankings

The strongest showing came from the Lower Hudson Valley, where several Westchester and Rockland County communities filled out the list.

Rye was named the safest town in New York State, followed by Bedford and Scarsdale. Yorktown and Lewisboro also ranked among the state's safest communities, while Orangetown represented Rockland County in the top ten.

The only town to break up the Hudson Valley's dominance was Ogden, a community outside Rochester that landed seventh on the list.

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Crime Rates Continue To Fall In Hudson Valley

According to SafeWise, none of the communities that made New York's safest cities ranking reported a murder during the reporting period. The report also found that six out of every ten towns on the list reported zero robberies. Hyde Park, Bedford, Scarsdale and Orangetown all reported zero rapes during the period analyzed by SafeWise.

While Hudson Valley residents already know that this is one of the best places to live, the latest rankings remind us that it's also one of the safest.