Saugerties Police provided more details Thursday related to the murder investigation that left an elderly woman dead and a teenaged boy in custody.

According to police, the victim is 88-year-old Elena Bonjolo, of West Camp Road in Saugerties.

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Police believe "sometime between 9:25 a.m. and 1:52 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2026, a 15-year-old male caused the death of Elena Bonjolo."

Teen Turned in By Family Members

The Saugerties Police say they were first made aware of the possible homicide when the teen was brought into the police station by family members.

Police responded to 25 John Shults Road, an abandoned house, and found Bonjolo dead outside the home.

Abandoned Home at 25 John Shultz Road/ Google Street view Abandoned Home at 25 John Shultz Road/ Google Street view

The 15-year-old is being treated as a juvenile offender. He was arraigned early Monday morning in Saugerties and remanded to a youth detention facility, where he remains.

Cause of Death and Murder Investigation

An autopsy reportedly determined the cause of death was the result of "blunt impact injuries to the head and neck."

Bonjolo, who lived in close proximity to the teen was not related to him, according to police, but they did know each other.

Police say this remains an active investigation, and further details will be released as they become available.