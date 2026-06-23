A corrections officer in Ulster County is facing felony charges after he reportedly stole almost $100,000 from the union.

Andrew C. Wells, 42, of Rosendale, was arrested by New York State Police on June 19, and charged with Felony Second-Degree Grand Larceny.

Corrections Officer Charged with Union Funds Theft

The investigation reportedly began in late April 2026 after the board of the Ulster County Sheriff's Employee Association (UCSEA) discovered suspicious activity involving the organization's bank account.

The Ulster County Sheriff was made aware and subsequently reached out to the New York State Police in Kingston to investigate.

Wells, who was serving as the union treasurer at the time, is accused of stealing $99,418.23 from the UCSEA business account over the course of three years for personal use between February 2023 and April 2026.

"After the president of the Ulster County Sheriff's Employees Association president notified me of this potential criminal conduct, I contacted the Ulster County District Attorney and referred this case to the New York State Police to investigate. As public servants, conduct of this nature will never be tolerated," the Sheriff said.

Wells voluntarily reported to State Police Kingston, on June 19, where he was arrested and processed. He was arraigned and was released on his own recognizance.

"The arrest of Correction Officer Andrew Wells is both appalling and tragic," Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa said. "He was entrusted to serve this county with integrity upon swearing the oath and betrayed many with his alleged actions."

Wells was scheduled to appear in the City of Kingston Court Monday.

Wells has been suspended without pay from the Sheriff's Office "pending the outcome of both the criminal and internal investigations."