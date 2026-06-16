Families planning a trip to the Ulster County Fair this summer just got some welcome news.

The fair announced last week that kids 10 and under get in free!

Organizers shared the announcement on social media this week, calling the new policy one of the fair's additions for 2026, making fair fun more affordable and accessible for all families.

This year, the fair runs August 4 through August 9 at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz, with a lineup of nightly entertainment included with admission, agricultural competitions, animal exhibits, midway attractions, and family-friendly activities throughout the week.

The fair traces its history back 137 years and remains one of New York's longest-running county fairs.

A Sensory Safe Space is also available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily offering families a break from the bright lights, noise, crowds, and the summer heat, featuring: bubble tubes, mats, seating, touch and feel books about animals, a host of noise canceling headphones, and a charging station for augmentative and alternative communication devices.

While admission for kids under 10 is free, parents should note that carnival rides are still priced separately.

Fair organizers say tickets can be purchased online ahead of the event or at the gate.

The Ulster County Fairgrounds are located at 249 Libertyville Road in New Paltz. Additional information, ticket details, and event schedules can be found on the fair's official website.