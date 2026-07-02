An Albany man has been charged in connection to a plot to kill two FBI Special Agents and a Federal Prosecutor.

“I commend the quick work of the FBI in investigating and disrupting this alleged and depraved murder‑for‑hire scheme. Their swift actions brought an immediate end to this disturbing situation involving an Assistant United States Attorney in my office and two FBI Special Agents. We will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law,” said First Assistant United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III. “Let me be clear: any attempt to obstruct justice or to harm federal law enforcement officials or federal prosecutors will be met with the full weight of the Department of Justice. My office will continue to tirelessly prosecute all 764 members and other Nihilistic Violent Extremists, whose violent and anti‑social goals have no place in civilized society and will not be tolerated.”

Aaron Corey, a.k.a. “Baggeth,” 23, of Albany, has been charged in a federal criminal complaint with:

attempted murder for hire,

solicitation of a crime of violence,

and obstruction of justice.

According to the FBI, the charges came after Corey attempted to hire a hit man kill the two FBI Special Agents and the Assistant United States Attorney assigned to investigate and prosecute him in an unrelated federal criminal case.

Corey was initially arrested on December 19, 2025 by New York State Police for criminal possession of a controlled substance at which time his electronic devices were searched, reportedly revealing child pornography. He was arrested on federal charges related to the child porn on February 2, 2026.

The Federal complaint, unsealed this week, alleges that Corey self-identifies as a member of the “764,” a criminal organization of Nihilistic Violent Extremists operating within the United States and abroad. Among other things, those involved with the 764 network methodically target vulnerable, underage populations by using social media to encourage the possession, production, and sharing of extreme gore media and child sexual abuse material, according to the FBI.

The Murder-for-hire Plot

Court documents further allege that Corey, who was in jail already on the federal child pornography charges, sent multiple letters to another inmate asking for help "to hire someone to steal from the FBI the electronic devices seized from him for use at his upcoming trial and to murder the two FBI agents and the AUSA assigned to that case."

Even further, Corey allegedly directed that "the victims be kidnapped, injected with fentanyl, and then put through a woodchipper."

When the original AUSA assigned to Corey’s case left the U.S. Attorney’s Office to take another job, Corey allegedly updated his request and added the name of the AUSA who took over the case to his list.

The inmate who reportedly received Corey’s letters sent them to his attorney, who then notified the FBI.

The FBI then requested that the other inmate give Corey the phone number of an undercover officer. Corey, reportedly believing the officer was a real hit man, wrote a letter offering to pay $200 down and $5,000 total for his electronic devices to be stolen from the FBI and $500 down and $30,000 total for the two FBI agents and the recently assigned AUSA to be murdered, "reiterating his desire for them to be put through a woodchipper, this time asking for a video recording." Corey also reportedly spoke with the undercover cop multiple times and even arranged for his fiancée, who lives abroad, to send the requested down payments of $200 and $500 to the UC, which she did.

"As alleged in the criminal complaint, Mr. Corey ordered the gruesome murder of two FBI Special Agents and an Assistant United States Attorney. He quickly found out just how seriously the FBI takes threats of violence, especially those directed toward law enforcement. His alleged plot was a depraved effort to rid himself of the serious federal charge he was facing, but it only resulted in additional charges that, if convicted, will significantly extend his time in federal prison," FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Tremaroli said. "This sadistic behavior is exactly why the FBI is deeply committed to relentlessly investigating the sick individuals in the dangerous 764 network that aim to spread violence and chaos in our society."

Corey was arraigned on the new charges Tuesday in Albany, and will remain in behind bars.

The charges in the complaint carry a combined maximum sentence of 50 years in prison, a fine of up to $750,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 5 years.