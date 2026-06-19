New York State Police are again reminding the public to stay out of abandoned structures, as the number of trespassers at the former IBM facility continues to rise.

At 8:20 p.m. on June 15, State Police were dispatched to the former IBM facility in the Town of Somers for a report of trespassers.

Police said when they arrived eight people were found on the property and taken into custody.

All 8 were charged with Misdemeanor Third-Degree Criminal Trespass:

Jacob Fernando Enrique, 20, of Ossining;

Brandon S. Alevalo, 19, of Ossining;

Brittany G. Guallpa, 19, of Ossining;

Brian Morales, 19, of Ossining;

18-year-old male of Ossining;

18-year-old male of Verplanck;

18-year-old male of Montrose;

18-year-old female of Ossining.

All eight were transported to State Police Barracks in Somers for processing, where they were issued appearance tickets.

Trespassing Complaints at Former IBM Facility Continue

Since February 2026, 42 individuals have been arrested for trespassing on the former IBM property, according to State Police.

Read More: Hudson Valley IBM Site Back In Spotlight After Fire And Arrests |

A fire broke out at the same abandoned facility at the end of March, at which time State Police said the uptick in trespassing into vacant structures could be linked to social media trends.

The New York State Police are again urging the public to stay out of these properties.

"Our priority is to protect public safety, enforce the law, and prevent avoidable injuries and tragedies."

Any corrections or updates to this email can be sent to jana.decamilla@townsquaremedia.com