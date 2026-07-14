The 15-year-old accused of killing an 88-year-old woman in Saugerties has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Mark J. Wanchik II appeared in Ulster County Youth Part Court on Monday, July 13, for his indictment arraignment, according to News 12. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Police previously announced Wanchik is being prosecuted as an adult.

Wanchik is accused of killing 88-year-old Elena Bonjolo on June 7. Police say Bonjolo died from blunt force trauma to her head and neck after she was attacked.

According to authorities, Wanchik and Bonjolo knew each other, but were not related. Police previously said Wanchik was brought to the Saugerties Police Department by family members before officers responded to an abandoned home at 25 John Shultz Road, where Bonjolo was found dead outside.

Following Monday's court appearance, Wanchik's grandmother spoke with a News 12 reporter about her grandson and the events leading up to the killing.

She claims she brought her grandson to doctors and therapy, but says he didn't get the help he needed.

She told the news outlet, her grandson had epilepsy, struggled with depression and had been prescribed medication that she believes contributed to changes in his behavior. Authorities have not commented on those claims or Wanchik's medical treatment.

Wanchik's grandmother also revealed that she personally knew Bonjolo.

She recalled the teen seeming unusually agitated on the morning of the killing, describing him as fidgety and pacing before he went outside for a walk.

Bonjolo was a longtime area resident, a mother of four and a grandmother of three, according to her obituary.

Wanchik remains in custody without bail. His next appearance in Ulster County Youth Part Court is scheduled for September 10.