Multiple People Injured in Thruway Rollover Accident in Ulster County
Last week, the New York State Police released a report regarding tickets they distributed over the course of a two week period earlier in the month of December. Over the course of those two weeks, State Police conducted a new safety campaign focusing on an area of the New York State Thruway in Ulster County, an area that had seen multiple fatal accidents recently.
On the the heels of that safety campaign where NYSP officers wrote up over 600 tickets, another serious accident took place on the Thruway in Ulster County over the weekend.
Dozens Hurt in Thruway Rollover Accident in Ulster County
The accident occurred during the early morning hours of Saturday, December 27, 2025. According to the New York State Police, at approximately 3:57 a.m., a 2016 Ford Transit livery van was traveling northbound on Interstate 87 near milepost marker 100 in the Town of Saugerties when it left the roadway and rolled over off the right shoulder. The van at the time of the accident was occupied by 14 adults, including the driver.
Upon their arrival to the scene, emergency personnel were successfully able to remove all occupants from the vehicle. From there, the occupants were transported to either Kingston Hospital or Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck for evaluation. State Police have confirmed that all reported injuries are minor.
The driver of the van was identified as Michael Blue, age 65, of Winchester, Virginia. He was transported to Northern Dutchess Hospital for evaluation and reported no injuries. Mr. Blue was issued multiple uniform traffic tickets.
According to the press release issued by the NYSP, the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit concluded its investigation and found no equipment violations. The cause of the crash appears to be driver inattention.
Ulster County emergency responders, including Ulster EMS, Esopus EMS, and the Saugerties Fire Department, assisted at the scene. At this time, the accident is still under investigation.
