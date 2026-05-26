New Owners Take Over Legendary Hudson Valley Bagel Shop

After 36 years, one of the most famous bagel spots in the Hudson Valley is changing hands.

The Hudson Valley takes its bagels very seriously. Whether it's arguing over the best everything bagel, debating proper cream cheese distribution, or paying homage at the country's most prestigious bagel museum, there's no aspect of bagels that residents aren't passionate about.

That’s why news about one longtime Hudson Valley bagel shop changing hands is getting plenty of attention.

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New Owners to Take Over Famous Hudson Valley Bagel Shop

For many locals, no one makes a better bagel than Lox of Bagels in Saugerties. The popular shop has consistently been nominated for the WPDH Battle of the Best bagel category.

Customers rave about the shop’s fresh bagels, oversized sandwiches, smoked fish platters, specialty cream cheeses and classic deli-style menu. Online reviews are filled with praise for the shop’s friendly staff, generous portions and what many call some of the best bagels in the region.

Now, after 36 years, the next chapter is beginning.

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Who are the New Owners of Lox of Bagels?

In an announcement shared with customers, new owners Jeromy Rivera and Stephanie Siracusano revealed that they are taking over the helm. “We’re incredibly excited to share that our family is officially the new owners of Lox of Bagels,” the couple announced.

The new owners said that taking over the beloved business is especially meaningful because they grew up in the community and were raised eating at Lox themselves.

The new owners also thanked longtime owners Barb and John Farcher for building what they called “an incredible community staple” over the past 36 years.

“Handing over something you’ve built with so much heart can’t be easy,” they wrote, adding that the transition has been “welcoming and seamless.”

Jeromy and Stephanie have the blessing of the original owner, Barb Farcher, who says the pair "couldn't be more perfect" for the job.

We love the changes/updates we’ve seen so far and are looking forward to seeing your full vision. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being such perfect new owners. And to EVERYONE who has loved and supported Lox all these years

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Changes Coming to Lox of Bagels

As alluded to by Barb, customers may notice some updates in the months ahead, but the new owners say they plan to preserve what longtime fans already love about the restaurant.

While you may notice some fresh updates and changes in the coming months, our goal is to honor everything that has made Lox so loved while bringing our own energy and ideas to the table.

Lox of Bagels is located on Route 9W in Saugerties.