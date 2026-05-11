A Connecticut man was arrested and charged with DWI after police say he side-swiped another car on the Thruway and fled.

New York State Police responded to reports of a two-car crash on at 6:46 p.m. on May 7, on the Thruway (I-287) eastbound near I-95 in Rye.

Police arrived and interviewed the driver of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, which had reportedly been side-swiped by a 2018 Honda CRV. The driver of the Silverado told police that the Honda fled the scene.

After they had a description of the vehicle, troopers were able to locate it several miles away on the Thruway (I-95) in the village of Port Chester.

The car was stopped and the driver, Dorado-Flores, 48, of Stamford, CT, reportedly showed signs of impairment. A preliminary roadside breath test was administered, and returned positive for alcohol impairment.

Dorado-Flores was then placed under arrest for DWI and taken to the barracks in New Rochelle for processing, where police say he registered a BAC of 0.21%, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08%.

In addition to aggravated DWI, Dorado-Flores was issued several traffic tickets, including leaving the scene of a property damage accident. He was released to a sober third party with an appearance ticket.

There were no reported injuries to Dorado-Flores or to the operator of the Silverado, who were the only vehicle occupants.

The New York State Police urge drivers to use the STOP-DWI Have a Plan app to help them get home safely. The free app allows users to contact a taxi service or ride share, program a designated-driver list, or report a suspected impaired driver.