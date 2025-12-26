Over 600 Tickets Issued By State Police During Traffic Safety Campaign in Ulster County

Members of the New York State have been incredibly active during the holiday season, and especially over the last month. In particular, the New York State Thruway or part of the Thruway in Ulster County has been an incredibly active area for State Police, as it has been the area where a number of accidents have occurred recently, some of those accidents resolving in fatalities.

Thruway Traffic Safety Campaign

In response to the various accidents that have taken place, members of the New York State Police Troop T, began a special traffic safety enforcement campaign along the Thruway area in Ulster County. The campaign was conducted over the course of 10 days, with part one taking place from December 10, and lasting through December 14. Part two began on December 17, and lasted through December 21.

Get our free mobile app

During the total 10 day period of time, New York State Police issued an incredible 664 total tickets. Of the 664 tickets, 310 were issued for speeding. The remaining tickets were issued for Move Over Law violations, electronic device use/distracted driving, seatbelt violations and other additional vehicle and traffic law violations.

Unsplash: NATHAN MULLET Unsplash: NATHAN MULLET loading...

Traffic Safety Campaign Response

As previously mentioned, the traffic safety campaign on this area of the Thruway in Ulster County was a result of multiple accidents taking place. Two of these accidents resulted in fatalities including one happening in a work zone, and the other as a result of an illegal U-turn.

Previous Stories: Fatal Work Zone Collison involving Construction Vehicle in Ulster County

State officials also added their own responses for the necessity of the campaign, including Superintendent Stephen G. James, who said...

While our members work hard each day to keep New York’s roadways safe, the recent fatalities highlighted the need for enhanced enforcement and public education. We want to remind everyone that your actions matter. Especially as holiday travel is ramping up this week, please use caution on the road and obey the laws. Slow down, stay alert and drive carefully. We want everyone to arrive safely at their destinations. We thank our partners at the Thruway Authority for working in lockstep with us to help make this happen.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare, Esq, also weighed in with his own response, stating...

Safety is our top priority at the Thruway Authority, and aggressive driving, distracted driving and speeding will not be tolerated. Every driver has a responsibility to follow the law and make smart choices behind the wheel. Lives depend on it. We thank the dedicated members of the New York State Police Troop T for their unwavering commitment to safety and protecting motorists and our employees on the Thruway.

Hudson Valley Roads That Are Accident Prone You can't spend any time on social media these days without seeing posts about Hudson Valley roads that constantly have accidents. Some streets are so bad with construction, delays, and accidents that they have their own Facebook groups that people follow to keep up with the traffic. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn

Work Zone Crash on New York Highway A work zone accident leaves behind a mangled mess. Gallery Credit: New York State Police Via Facebook