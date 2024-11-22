New York State Police said that they made an arrest stemming from a road rage incident Sunday morning. The suspect in the case is accused of 2nd degree menacing, as officials say they pulled a handgun on another driver during the incident.

If this story may sound familiar, a very similar incident happened in October. Police had reported that a driver and passenger informed them that they observed another driver in possession of a handgun which was pointed at them. The victims told State Police that the random suspect even crashed their vehicle into the one they were traveling in.

New York State Man Allegedly Pulled Gun Out During Road Rage Incident

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 17, troopers arrested a 56-year-old man from Salem, New York after receiving a complaint that he had allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver.

State Police say that an the investigation determined the suspect and the victims were driving on County Route 31 in Hebron, when the suspect was reportedly driving aggressively. The victim pulled over during the incident, and the suspect allegedly displayed a handgun and threatened to shoot the victim, according to New York State Police.

The victims fled and contacted 911, according to the police report.

The suspect was arrested at his home and transported for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable and is due back in town court in mid December.

