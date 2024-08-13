New York State Police are asking for the public's help after they say a road rage incident lead to a suspect shooting at another vehicle. Police say the 40-year-old suspect is now facing multiple felony charges, including 1st degree reckless endangerment.

According to Saland Law PC, if you are convicted in New York state with no prior criminal history, of 1st degree reckless endangerment you will face a sentence of up to two and one third to seven years in prison.

State Police say the investigation into the matter is ongoing, as they are currently holding the suspect from out of state.

Police Say Road Rage Lead to Shooting On New York State Highway

New York State Police said in a press release troopers responded to a complaint of a gunshot fired during a road rage incident on I-86 eastbound in the town of Big Flats, near the Elmira Corning Regional Airport.

State Police say an investigation of the incident revealed a subject operating a blue Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a Colorado registration had fired a handgun at another motorist operating a blue Toyota Rav4.

The victim was interviewed, and State Police say that a bullet hole was located on the passenger's side rear door of the Rav4. Officials did not go into how or why the incident escalated as of yet.

State Police said they searched, and the suspect was located and identified as a 40-year-old man from Denver, Colorado.

A further search of the area where the suspect was located resulted in a .380 caliber Ruger handgun being found, which was illegally possessed in New York state, says authorities.

Police say the suspect was arrested, arraigned, and committed to county jail on a $50,000 cash or $200,000 bond pending further court proceedings.

State Police say this is this is an ongoing investigation. Any person who possibly witnessed any of this incident is asked to contact the New York State Police in Horseheads at 607-739-8797.