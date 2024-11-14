A 47-year-old New York state man is facing a slew of charges, including driving while ability impaired by drugs. State Police say the suspect lead them on multiple high speed chases after they attempted to stop his vehicle on the New York State Thruway Monday evening.

The pursuits would subsequently take authorities on multiple roadways and state routes across the area, forcing police to even call off a pursuit due to safety reasons. The chase would eventually end after the suspect crashed and flipped his vehicle.

Allegedly Drugged New York State Man Lead Police On Multiple Chases

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers arrested a Glens Falls man, and charged him with for three counts of 3rd degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and numerous other violations.

See Also: Man Drives Off 100 Foot Cliff in New York During Police Chase

Troopers said they attempted to stop a vehicle on I-87 in Malta, when the suspect failed to comply, and the pursuit was initiated. The pursuit was terminated though in the area of Clifton Park due to safety concerns as the suspect was observed driving recklessly.

Troopers later located the driver stopped at a red light at the intersection of Route 9 in Halfmoon. When Troopers approached his vehicle the suspect again refused to comply and fled.

Another pursuit was initiated and continued on multiple roadways until it was terminated on Route 146 in Mechanicville, due again to public safety concerns. Immediately after the second pursuit was called off, the suspect crashed and overturned on Route 4, according to police.

The uninjured suspect was taken into custody, where it was determined by authorities that he was possession of a controlled substance. The man refused to provide a sample to determine the drug content of his blood, according to offcials.

See Also: Postal Worker in New York State Accused of Selling Crack at Post Office

He was arraigned town court, where he was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on a later date.

See Also: New York Man, With Nearly 80 Arrests, Busted and Set Free Twice For Arson