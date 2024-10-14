Road rage plays a factor in more than half of all fatal crashes, according to AAA statistics posted at Octo Telematics. The most common road rage behaviors are usually honking, swearing at other drivers, or maybe tailgating. Many drivers can be guilty of one of more of these from time to time.

However, a much scarier alleged road rage incident unfolded recently in New York state, as victims told police a suspect pointed what they thought was a gun at them while on the road. What makes this matter even more unnerving was that the victims say they had never seen the upset before.

New York State Man Arrested After Frightening Road Rage Crash

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to a report of a roll-over accident in the town of Sullivan right before noon Sunday.

It was reported that the accident occurred after a road rage incident involving a menacing that had just occurred. State Police say they located a 54-year-old man from Chittenango near the vehicle and detained him.

The victims told authorities that the suspect approached them from behind and began driving in an erratic manner. Both the driver and passenger told police that they observed the other driver in possession of what appeared to be a black handgun pointing it at them as he began passing them in the oncoming lane.

State Police said that the suspect then crashed his vehicle into the victim’s vehicle causing him to lose control and roll over. It was reported by the victims that they did not know or have any relationship with the suspect

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a replica Glock model pellet handgun and a quantity of methamphetamine. says State Police.

The suspect was placed under arrest and is facing numerous charges including 2nd degree menacing. He is due back in court in mid November.

