This is yet another case where the customer is not necessarily always right.

Officials say a New York man, who was upset over miscommunication when placing his food order, flashed a gun at an employee. The co-owner of the establishment told The New Post that the whole misunderstanding began because of a bad phone connection.

See Also: Police Say Road Rage Incident Lead to Brawl at Hudson Valley McDonald's

Police said that the employee feared for her life and safety, and was left shaken by the encounter. The suspect has been charged with 2nd degree menacing, according to authorities.

New York Man Allegedly Flashes Gun At Eatery Worker Over Order

The New York Post reports that a 62-year-old Long Island man was arrested after she allegedly flashed a gun at an employee of Tony’s Tacos in Franklin Square. Police say the incident happened late Friday evening.

The restaurant's co-owner told The Post that the 21-year-old employee couldn't make out what the man was trying to order over the phone, due to a very bad connection.

The co-owner went on to say, “He (the suspect) came in, he sought out the girl who took the phone order, and grabbed her hand and showed her that he was carrying a gun on his waist.".

The Nassau County Police Department said the suspect fled the scene, but was later arrested and charged with 2nd degree menacing.

See Also: Did Worker At New York Taco Bell Get Slapped Because Customer Says Food Ruined His Microwave?

See Also: "Possessed" Woman Attacks Coworkers and Customers at New York Burger King