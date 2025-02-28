Hulk Hogan Adds Beer World Appearance To Hudson Valley Tour

The Hulkster is taking over the Hudson Valley and has added a stop at a local Beer World store.

Hulk Hogan has been making news with the launch of his Real American Beer in New York. The beer is officially launching in their 23rd state (New York), as the fastest-growing light beer in its category, Real American Beer continues to run wild, reaching more Americans with expansion into new markets like Poughkeepsie, NY according to a press release.

Hulk Hogan is hitting the road from March 3-5, making stops at top retailers and bars across Buffalo, Rochester, Poughkeepsie, Westchester County and beyond to meet fans, sign merch and raise a can to the Empire State.

We reported earlier this week on Hulk Hogan visiting Hudson Valley area ShopRite stores promoting his new beer. Hogan will be at ShopRite stores March 4th and 5th in Poughkeepsie, Carmel and Montgomery bringing him to Dutchess, Putnam and Orange Counties in New York's Hudson Valley. It was also announced this week that Hogan will also be appearing at Billy Joe's Rib Works in Newburgh March 5 from 6-8pm. Launched in June 2024, Real American Beer is crafted with 100% North American ingredients and boasts a 4.2% alcohol by volume (ABV), offering a crisp, clean finish.

Hulk Hogan Coming to Middletown, NY

The Hulkster has lined up a 5th stop on his Real American Hudson Valley Beer Tour and its set for Beer World in Middletown which boasts to be New York's largest independent retailer of beer: 4,000 varieties of beer, cigars & tobacco. Hogan will be at Beer World in Middletown for an hour on Wednesday, March 5 from 10:30am to 11:30am with Dana Distributors.

A posting from sports promoter/wrestling fan Tenacious Tyler on Facebook shows the setup for the Hulkster's upcoming Beer World appearance.

