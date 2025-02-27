Popular Hudson Valley St. Patrick’s Day Parade Celebrates 30 Years

One of the areas most popular parades celebrates a major milestone on March 1.

One of the more popular Hudson Valley area St. Patrick's Day parades is celebrating a major milestone. Every year, the Dutchess County St. Patrick's Day Parade is held on the first Saturday of March in Wappingers Falls, and people come out in droves to be a part of it.

The 30th Annual Dutchess County St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, 2025, in the Village of Wappingers Falls, New York. The parade will commence at 1:00 PM sharp, with lineup beginning at 12:00 PM. Participants should assemble by noon, as Main Street will close at 12:30 PM.

The parade route will proceed through the downtown streets of Wappingers Falls, featuring a variety of floats, marching bands, and community groups. The event is free and open to the public. Its always quite the scene in Wappingers, and Townsquare Media of the Hudson Vallley is always a part of this major parade. Look for 101.5 WPDH "The Home of Rock n Roll" in the parade. The WPDH truck will be passing through along with sister stations WRRV and Hudson Valley's New Country The Wolf.

Please note that the parade will proceed rain or shine. Attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and arrive early to secure a good viewing spot. In addition to the parade, the committee is hosting an Emerald Ball to celebrate the occasion. The annual Mass will be held on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 9:00 AM at St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls Get more info at the official parade website here.

Major Dutchess County Road Closure For St. Patrick's Day Parade

There is a planned closure for major Dutchess County road on Saturday. Route 9D in Wappingers Falls will be shut down for several hours in both directions on Saturday afternoon to accommodate the 30th annual Dutchess County St. Patrick's Day Parade. .

