Hulk Hogan Bringing Real American Beer Tour to Hudson Valley

Wrestling legend will be appearing in person at area ShopRite stores.

Hulkamania will be running wild, as the Hulkster has been lining up appearances all around the Hudson Valley to promote his new Real American Beer. Events are being advertised as a chance to meet the iconic wrestling superstar.

Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea on August 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, is an iconic American professional wrestler, actor, and television personality. Hogan became a global wrestling sensation in the 1980s, particularly with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE), where his larger-than-life persona, signature "Hulkamania" catchphrase, and heroic character made him one of the most recognizable athletes of all time.

His wrestling career spanned several decades, with notable championship victories, including six WWE World Heavyweight Championships. Hogan also gained fame for his stints in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and TNA Wrestling. Beyond wrestling, Hogan appeared in movies such as Rocky III, and starred in his own reality show, Hogan Knows Best.

Known for his trademark mustache, bandana, and muscle-bound physique, Hogan is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers in history and a key figure in the popularization of professional wrestling in mainstream culture.

Real American Beer Facebook

About Real American Beer

Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer is a light lager co-founded by the WWE legend Hulk Hogan. Launched in June 2024, the beer is crafted with 100% North American ingredients and boasts a 4.2% alcohol by volume (ABV), offering a crisp, clean finish.

The brand has expanded its reach, becoming available in approximately 20 states, including Texas and Massachusetts, and now coming to New York. In January 2025, Real American Beer entered into a multi-year partnership with WWE, featuring its branding on the ring mat corners during episodes of "Monday Night Raw," which debuted on Netflix.

Business Signage Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Real American Beer New York Launch at ShopRite in Poughkeepsie

Hulk Hogan kicking off the launch of Real American Beer at ShopRite Poughkeepsie, NY at 18 Winslow Gate Road on Tuesday, March 4 from 5 til 6:30pm with an exclusive meet and greet according to Dutchess Beer Distributors.

Dutchess Beer Hogan

Hulk Hogan Also Reportedly Appearing at ShopRite in Lake Carmel

According to a posting in the Lake Carmel Community Facebook group, Hulk Hogan will be at the ShopRite in Carmel (184 Route 52, Carmel, NY) on Wednesday, March 5 from 10:15am til 12:15pm with a meet and greet and a wrestling ring set up right in the store! more info here.

