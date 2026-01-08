Deputies say that a man from New York state was seriously injured by a drunk motorist, as he was riding along a street in a mobility scooter. The alleged drunk driver sped off after the crash that occurred Wednesday morning, according to CBS.

The alleged hit-and-run motorist, who officials say was highly intoxicated, was three times over the legal BAC limit, according to reports.

According to numbers from the Governors Highway Safety Association, between 2009 and 2023, pedestrian deaths rose 80%, while all other traffic fatalities increased 13%.

New York State Man in Mobility Scooter Hit by Alleged Drunk Driver

CBS News reports that a 27-year-old Albany man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly hit a pedestrian in Queensbury. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says that the victim is a 60-year-old Queensbury man, who was in a mobility scooter.

The victim suffered serious injuries, reports CBS. The alleged drunk driver fled the scene, though CBS says that officials were able to locate the vehicle a short time later.

The suspect was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. The driver recorded a .24% BAC, which is three times over the state's legal limit, reports police.

New York State Lawmakers Push To Lower Legal Limit

A number of lawmakers have pushed in recent years to lower the state's legal limit, including State Senator John Lui, who said he would make it a top priority to lower the limit to 0.05%. Another proponent of lower BAC laws includes Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon.

According to statistics posted at CBS, New York saw 335 alcohol-related deaths in 2022, which was a 30% percent increase over the last five years.

Currently, Utah is the only state in the country that has a limit of .05%, which went into effect at the end of 2018.