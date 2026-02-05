A passenger suffered injuries after an early morning crash. New York State Police said in a press release that on February 4, at approximately 5:28 AM, troopers responded to State Route 86 in the town of North Elba for a reported personal injury collision.

According to police, the driver was nearly double the legal blood alcohol limit at the time the crash. Speed also played a part in the crash, according to police.

New York State Man Charged With DWI After High-Speed Crash

Troopers say an investigation determined that a black 2018 Chevrolet, operated by 48-year-old man from Wilmington, in Essex County, was traveling westbound on Route 86 when, due to an unsafe speed for the road conditions, the operator lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle exited the south shoulder of the roadway, struck a snowbank, and came to rest off the roadway.

Troopers interviewed both occupants at the scene and say that he driver was uninjured.

However, the passenger was medically evaluated by Lake Placid Rescue and transported to Elizabethtown Community Hospital for further evaluation.

During the investigation, troopers say that they observed signs of impairment while speaking with the driver. The suspect failed field sobriety tests, according to police.

The suspect was transported to state barracks, where he submitted to a breath test that resulted in a .14% BAC. Police say he was processed and released on appearance tickets, and is due back in court at. later date.