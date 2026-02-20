A police recruit in New York was on the wrong side of an arrest recently.

Following a New York State Police investigation, a City of Corning police recruit was arrested following a criminal investigation at the request of Corning Police Chief Kenzie M. Spaulding.

State Police say they began investigating Corning Police recruit Dylan J. Ellsworth after allegations of domestic-related incidents between August and December 2025 were reported by his former partner.

To ensure an independent review and avoid a conflict of interest, the matter was referred to the New York State Police, after the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office authorized State Police to move forward with the investigation.

On Thursday February 19, 2026, members of the Troop E Violent Crime Investigation Team arrested Ellsworth at the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Academy in Big Flats, NY.

He was transported to State Police in Painted Post for processing.

Ellsworth was charged with:

Third-degree Criminal Mischief (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor)

Third-degree Assault (Misdemeanor)

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (Misdemeanor)

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Steuben County CAP Court. Police say an Order of Protection will be requested for the alleged victim and child.

The investigation remains ongoing.