Authorities says that a man from New York state was arrested for allegedly driving way over the legal BAC limit recently. New York State Police says that this is not the suspect's first brush with the law when it comes to drunk driving either. According to reports, the same driver has had multiple DWI convictions in the last ten years.

The latest incident once again puts the focus on drivers with numerous drunk driving convictions, and whether the state could eventually lower legal limits.

A number of lawmakers have pushed in recent years to lower the state's legal limit, including State Senator John Lui, who said he would make it a top priority to lower the limit to 0.05%. Another proponent of lower BAC laws includes Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon.

According to statistics posted at CBS, New York saw 335 alcohol-related deaths in 2022, which was a 30% percent increase over the last five years. Currently, Utah is the only state in the country that has a limit of .05%, which went into effect at the end of 2018.

New York State Man With Multiple DWI Convictions Busted Again

New York State Police said in a press release that on July 30, at about 9:52 PM. troopers stopped a vehicle on State Route 9 in Chestertown, New York.

Troopers identified the driver as 37-year-old of Queensbury. Troopers say that the suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other traffic violations.

The suspect was then transported for processing where he recorded a 0.25% BAC, which is over three times the state's legal limit. Troopers say that a further investigation discovered the the suspect had has multiple previous DWI convictions in the last ten years. The man is due back in town court, and released to a sober third party.