Construction Accident in Rockland County Results in Worker Being Critically Injured

Law enforcement and first responders were required at an emergency situation earlier this week in Rockland County, after an accident at a construction site resulted in a worker being severely injured. The worker was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and the accident is currently under investigation.

Get our free mobile app

Construction Accident in Valley Cottage

The major accident occurred just earlier this week on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, in the hamlet of Valley Cottage, part of Clarkstown in Rockland County. According to the press release issued by the Clarkstown Police Department, it was around 3:15p.m., that Clarkstown officers responded to the sight of the construction accident at the area of Smith St. and Rt. 9W in Valley Cottage.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were informed that a 25-year old male from Newburgh, was removed from the trench by his co-workers prior to their arrival. The preliminary investigation indicated that the 25-year old was working inside the trench when unexpectedly, the walls collapsed. The collapse would trap the 25-year old in what was described as a "significant amount of soil".

Race to the Hospital

Emergency medical personnel from Congers Valley Cottage Ambulance Corps and Rockland Paramedics had also responded to the scene of the accident, and immidiately began providing medical aid to the 25-year old.

Previous Stories: Four New York Teens Apprehended in Putnam County for Vehicle Theft

Medical personnel would rush the 25-year old to the hospital for further medical treatment, ultimately arriving at Montefiore Nyack Hospital. The injuries to the victim were described as being life-threatening and at this time, his current condition is unknown. This incident is still under active investigation by law enforcment and other officials.

Newburgh Apartment Complex Fire Fire rages at the Newburgh Parr Valley Condominiums, where various fire departments battled the flames and the extreme Winter weather conditions with below zero (0) temperatures and wind chill factors. Gallery Credit: Middle Hope Fire Department via Facebook

Amazon Christmas Movie Starts Filming at Poughkeepsie Galleria Here's what we know so far about the new Amazon Christmas movie filming across the Hudson Valley and New York City. Gallery Credit: Jess