A man from the Bronx was arrested twice in less than three weeks as part of a New York State Police narcotics investigation.

Members of the Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team say 24-year-old Luis M. Rodriguez of the Bronx was first taken into custody on January 27 in the City of Hudson and then again this week on the Taconic Parkway.

First Arrest: 95 Grams of Crack, Fentanyl Seized in Hudson

State Police on January 27 executed a search warrant on South Front Street in Hudson and reportedly found:

95.2 grams of crack cocaine

1.9 grams of fentanyl

4.8 grams of a fentanyl and crack cocaine mixture

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with:

Third-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (felony)

Two counts of third-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell (felony)

He was arraigned in Hudson City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Second Arrest: Traffic Stop on Taconic Parkway Uncovers More Drugs

On February 16, NYSP Troop K VGNET members pulled a car over on the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of Gallatin.

Police say Rodriguez had 103.1 grams of crack cocaine with him.

He was again charged with:

Third-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (felony)

Third-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell (felony)

Rodriguez was arraigned in Claverack Town Court and taken to the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.