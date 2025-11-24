Police in New York state say a man was arrested after an early morning crash. Officials say that the driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a number of trees. According to CBS, the driver was allegedly way over the legal limit at the time of the crash.

The arrest once again highlights some state lawmakers' push to lower the legal BAC limit, due to the extremely high blood alcohol counts of some suspects.

The latest suspect is facing charges including aggravated DWI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and other infractions, says police.

New York State Man Arrested For Alleged DWI After Hitting Trees

CBS reports that a 33-year-old Ballston Spa man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after an early Saturday morning crash in the town of Charlton.

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect "failed to navigate" an intersection and then drove off side of the road, striking several trees. The suspect allegedly left the scene of the crash. According to police the man had a blood alcohol content of .19%, which is over two times the legal BAC limit.

A number of lawmakers have pushed in recent years to lower the state's legal limit, including State Senator John Lui, who said he would make it a top priority to lower the limit to 0.05%. Another proponent of lower BAC laws includes Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon.

According to statistics posted at CBS, New York saw 335 alcohol-related deaths in 2022, which was a 30% percent increase over the last five years. Currently, Utah is the only state in the country that has a limit of .05%, which went into effect at the end of 2018.