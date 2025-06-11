Officials say a woman from New York state is facing felony charges after crashing her vehicle while intoxicated. The driver allegedly crashed their vehicle into a drive-thru at a fast food restaurant, according to a recent police report.

One of the charges the suspect is facing is aggravated driving while intoxicated.

According to the Law Office of Stephen Bilkis and Associates, the penalties for an Aggravated DWI first offense is a maximum fine is $2,500 and a driver’s license suspension of one year. A second Aggravated DWI in the past ten years can be punishable by a $5,000 fine and up to four years in prison.

Allegedly Drunk New York State Woman Crashes Into KFC Drive-Thru

CBS reports that a 24-year-old woman allegedly crashed her vehicle into a KFC Drive-Thru in Malta. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office says the suspect has been charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated, and other charges.

You may wonder what's the difference between a regular DWI and an Aggravated DWI. According to DWI Team, an Aggravated DWI essentially means that a driver was operating a vehicle while they had a BAC of at least 0.18%.

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, the suspect had a blood alcohol content of 0.28%, which is three and half times over the state's limit.

According to the numbers at the University of Notre Dame's McDonald Center, a BAC of .28% can lead to alcohol poisoning and loss of consciousness.

