Diversity has long been considered an important building block of any society, as statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, posted at WalletHub, predict that by 2045 our country will no longer have a single ethnic majority.

According to Diversity for Social Impact, a diverse society "strengthens communities by promoting understanding and empathy among people from different backgrounds".

But diversity goes far beyond than just racial lines. The U.S. population reflects a mix of not just races and ethnicities but also cultures, religions, economic statuses, educational backgrounds and other characteristics, according to WalletHub.

Is New York State One Of the Country's Most Diverse States?

Of course, some states are more diverse on a number of levels than others. Where does New York rank among the rest of the country?

In order to determine where diversity has taken place the most, versus other areas where the population is relatively more homogeneous, the website WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key diversity categories.

According to WalletHub, New York ranked 6th in the country. When you break down the categories, New York was 1st for socioeconomic diversity. New York was 4th for household diversity, and 8th for cultural diversity. New York was 44th for economic diversity, however.

According to the study, California ranked 1st overall, and West Virginia last.

New York State Continues to Lose Thousands of Residents to These States

Numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, posted at CNY Central, reports that more than 480,000 New Yorkers moved out of state in 2023. However, data shows that that 65,000 fewer New Yorkers left the state in 2023 than in 2022, if you factor in the number of people coming in.

So, where are most of the fleeing New Yorkers heading? According to the Census Bureau's numbers, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California and Texas.