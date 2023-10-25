What State, Aside From Just Florida, Are New Yorkers Moving To?

We know that a lot of New Yorkers are leaving the state. According to the U.S. Census Bureau's data, posted at ABC, over half a million residents left the Empire State in 2022 alone. There are probably many reasons for this, and cold winters up north have long been a culprit.

Many New Yorkers dream of living somewhere warm year-round, and Florida is the top destination.

The latest Census numbers, posted at WPTV, say that 1.6 million Floridians were born in New York. The figure makes up 8% of the state's population, which is currently 21.9 million

See Also: Man Tries To 'Walk' On Water From Florida to New York, Fails Miserably

But aside from Florida, where are New Yorkers going? It may not really be that far away after all.

Where Are New Yorkers Moving To?

According to the Census Bureau's numbers from ABC, New Jersey was 2nd, with: 75,103 New York residents moving there in 2022, Connecticut 3rd with 50,670, and Pennsylvania with:44,807.

Purestock Purestock loading...

California rounded out the top five, with 31,255 former New York residents now calling it home. The state no one seems to want to move to? South Dakota, with a lowly 52 people.

50 Fantastic Facts About New York State From America's Smallest Town to the birthplace of the potato chip, here are 50 fun and fantastic facts about New York State. Scroll through to see how many of these you already knew. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

New York's Population is Dropping

We hear it year after year. Folks are leaving New York. But are this many people really fleeing the state? It may surprise you.

According to the estimates from the United States Census Bureau, 126,355 residents left New York between July 2019 and July 2020. We know some of the reasons too, from reading the figures every year. It often comes down to; cost of living, poor job growth (especially upstate), taxes, and harsh winters.

See Also: New Yorkers Are Fleeing, But Maybe Not Quite As Many As You Think

Now, add the fact that the state was one of the hardest-hit areas from COVID in the world, and that's enough to send people packing, according to these estimates.

New York's population has been steadily dropping since 2010. According to the numbers from the Empire Center for Public Policy, the state has lost 1,379,210 residents between 2010 and 2019, and that's no even figuring in the latest numbers.